Išli by ste na rande s Monou Lízou či Napoleonom? Takto by vyzerali ako moderní ľudia
Becca bola zvedavá, ako by vyzerala jej obľúbená historická postava Anne Boleyn ako moderná žena. Vďaka jej talentu to môžeme zistiť aj my!
Becca je grafická dizajnérka, ktorá je doslova blázon do histórie. Vo svojom voľnom čase vdychuje život staručkým portrétom veľkých osobností zo svetových dejín.
Moderní ľudia z histórie
Šikovná grafička bola zvedavá, ako by jej obľúbená historická postava Anne Boleyn vyzerala ako moderná žena. „Už od detstva ma fascinovala história a archeológia. Myslím, že ľudia vnímajú minulosť ako sériu udalostí; niečo ako film, ktorý v skutočnosti nemôžeme cítiť alebo sa ho dotknúť. Vždy som sa zamýšľala, aké neuveriteľné by bolo vidieť historické udalosti a ľudí tak, ako sa skutočne stali a ako skutočne vyzerali,“ povedala Becca pre boredpanda.
Vďaka jej práci môžeme vidieť Kleopatru, Napoleona, Abraham Lincolna a mnohých ďalších tak, ako by vyzerali, keby sme ich stretli na ulici v modernom svete. Becca vďaka svojmu talentu urobila z Mony Lízy či Alexandra Veľkého naozaj atraktívnych ľudí, za ktorými by ste sa na ulici iste otočili!
I've been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren't many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I've gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you've been asking for. The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It's also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and "honey-skinned", but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my "Artist's Rendition" of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy.
I wasn't aware when I started this one that Alexander the Great would look like a modern day member Harvard Crew team, yet here we are. I did some research on his looks and it is recorded that he had curly golden hair and heterochromia (one eye blue and one eye brown or a combo of both), so he was definitely a striking figure.
Emperor Augustus (born Octavius, the great-nephew of Julius Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome, ending 500 years of republic. He's an incredibly controversial figure, especially due to the smart and ruthless way he came to power, but he ruled over a time of relative peace in the Roman empire.
Throwback to the stunning Queen Nefertiti. This bust of Nefertiti (believed to have been sculpted during her lifetime) is famous for its grace and beauty. Nefertiti lived from approximately 1370 - 1330 BC. She was an Egyptian queen and the wife of Akhenaten, an Egyptian Pharaoh. Akhenaten is famous for his attempt to transition Egypt into a monotheistic society (worshipping only the sun god, Aten), instead of a polytheistic one.
The Patreon group has selected Mary, Queen of Scots for the next post! For those of you that have been following me for a long time, this is not my first time posting this queen, but I wanted to re-do my original version using a different portrait this time. This portrait was painted when Mary was between 16 and 18 years old, painted around the time of her wedding to Francis, the Dauphin of France. Honestly, she's hard to pin down because I've seen so many portraits of her and they all look very different. I wouldn't call Mary beautiful exactly, but she was tall, charming and vivacious according to descriptions.
Empress Elisabeth of Austria, originally a request from @nenah.mikuska. We had a great conversation about her and why she's such a fascinating figure. Ever since she was brought to my attention, I've been seeing and hearing about her everywhere! During her life, Elisabeth (known as Sisi), was known for being beautiful, smart, rebellious & passionate. Definitely worth some digging into if you are interested in late 1800s Europe. Images based on the portrait of Elisabeth of Austria by George Raab, 1867
Did you know that Napoleon was most likely 5'7"? That's taller than King Louis XIV. Some say his perceived smaller stature was due to him looking small in comparison to his huge accomplishments. Others say it there was an error when translating his true height from French to English. Who do you think he looks like here? Original portrait by Jacques-Louis David.
Here we are with Henry VII, the first tudor monarch, a frequent request from you all. Henry was the last king of England to attain the throne in battle after defeating Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485.
A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week - this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. I personally don't see any modern doppelganger - I think he was a really unique looking person.
I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts...she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few. Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate - and I don't think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it's the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day.
Louis XV is lesser known than his predecessor the Sun King and his heir, Louis XVI, but he was the second-longest reigning monarch in French history. I have always known him by his famous mistresses, Madame De Pompadour (a former Royalty Now subject, swipe to see her) and Madame du Barry.
Agrippina the Younger is someone I only recently learned more about, but she had a crazy life. She was the sister to Emperor Caligula, and the mother to Emperor Nero. I highly recommend giving her a search if you're interested in that era of roman history! I couldn't find any contemporary descriptions of her looks, so I based her coloring off of Caligula's, who did have his looks described (and who was a former Royalty Now subject!).
Eleanor of Toledo was an astonishing woman. Originally from Toledo, Spain, she was bride to a famous member of the Medici Family, Cosimo I de Medici. Her husband regularly consulted with her on matters of politics, and she even served as consort during his time away from Florence.
Repost of Prince Albert on this lovely Friday: Prince Albert, shown here at age 21 and painted by John Partridge in 1840. Albert was the Prince Consort to Queen Victoria for 22 years, resulting in 9 children and a massive dynasty that would eventually extend to many of the royal houses in Europe.
Just to finish up with Henry and his wives, here's a revamped version of Henry VIII.
Another of Henry VIII's wives (arguably the luckiest of the six), this portrait really shows the beauty of Anne of Cleves. The reputation she earned after being rejected by the King was completely unearned in my opinion.
Many of you have requested Elizabeth Woodville, who has always been a fascinating character in history to me. She was the longstanding wife of King Edward IV, from 1464-1483. She was technically the first "commoner" since the Norman Conquest to marry into the English royal family. Her reign was not an easy one, as the War of the Roses was still raging in the kingdom.
A young Queen Victoria.
Katherine Howard (c. 1523 – 13 February 1542) was Queen of England for only 16 months as the fifth wife of Henry VIII. Katherine was actually the cousin of Henry's second wife, Anne Boleyn (an image we have done before). When they married, he was 49 and she only 16 or 17. Katherine was accused of adultery and executed by the King, ending her short reign as the Queen of England.
Christina of Denmark, seen here in an original Hans Holbein portrait, lived from 1521 - 1590. Christina was considered as a possible bride for King Henry VIII of England. Christina was not fond of the English King's reputation, given that he had divorced his first wife and beheaded his second wife. Originator of one of the greatest quotes about King Henry in history, Christina famously said "If I had two heads, one should be at the King of England's disposal." What an amazing denial to a marriage proposal.