Išli by ste na rande s Monou Lízou či Napoleonom? Takto by vyzerali ako moderní ľudia

Becca bola zvedavá, ako by vyzerala jej obľúbená historická postava Anne Boleyn ako moderná žena. Vďaka jej talentu to môžeme zistiť aj my!

Ilustračný obrázok k článku Išli by ste na rande s Monou Lízou či Napoleonom? Takto by vyzerali ako moderní ľudia
Zdroj: Dnes24.sk

Becca je grafická dizajnérka, ktorá je doslova blázon do histórie. Vo svojom voľnom čase vdychuje život staručkým portrétom veľkých osobností zo svetových dejín.

Moderní ľudia z histórie

Šikovná grafička bola zvedavá, ako by jej obľúbená historická postava Anne Boleyn vyzerala ako moderná žena. „Už od detstva ma fascinovala história a archeológia. Myslím, že ľudia vnímajú minulosť ako sériu udalostí; niečo ako film, ktorý v skutočnosti nemôžeme cítiť alebo sa ho dotknúť. Vždy som sa zamýšľala, aké neuveriteľné by bolo vidieť historické udalosti a ľudí tak, ako sa skutočne stali a ako skutočne vyzerali,“ povedala Becca pre boredpanda.

Vďaka jej práci môžeme vidieť Kleopatru, Napoleona, Abraham Lincolna a mnohých ďalších tak, ako by vyzerali, keby sme ich stretli na ulici v modernom svete. Becca vďaka svojmu talentu urobila z Mony Lízy či Alexandra Veľkého naozaj atraktívnych ľudí, za ktorými by ste sa na ulici iste otočili!

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been resisting doing Cleopatra for some time, simply because there aren’t many reliable depictions of her, and most descriptions of her by historians were made after her death. However, I’ve gotten so many requests for her, I wanted to give you all what you’ve been asking for 🥰 . . The closest thing we have are Roman busts from the first century BCE, around the time that Cleopatra would have been visiting Rome. I chose to base my recreation off of the Berlin Bust of Cleopatra, which was thought to have been created around 46-44 BCE. I chose this bust because most of the depictions of her include common features - a strong nose, full lips, and small chin. It’s also hard to tell what her skin & hair colors were - most descriptions describe her as dark haired and “honey-skinned”, but some even say she was a redhead. Consider this my “Artist’s Rendition” of a way that she could have possibly looked. Bottom line, Cleopatra was an amazing woman. She was intelligent, witty, spoke several languages, and was incredibly skilled in diplomacy. I really enjoyed learning more about her during research for this recreation! . . Further Research & Reading about her looks: . Encyclopedia Britannica article on what Cleopatra looked like: https://www.britannica.com/story/what-did-cleopatra-look-like . Some other reconstructions of Cleopatra: https://mysticalraven.com/art/11764/scientists-reveal-what-cleopatra-really-looked-like . Ancient Egyptian Mummy Genome article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5459999/ . Wikipedia entry on the Egyptian Race Controversy: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_race_controversy . . . #Cleopatra #AncientEgypt #Sculpture #MarkAntony #JuliusCaesar #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

View this post on Instagram

Emperor Augustus (born Octavius, the great-nephew of Julius Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome, ending 500 years of republic. He’s an incredibly controversial figure, especially due to the smart and ruthless way he came to power, but he ruled over a time of relative peace in the Roman empire. I didn’t actually know much about him, but I recently watched 8 Days that Made Rome on the Smithsonian channel and I can’t get enough! HIGHLY recommend that series. Anyone else know some good sources to learn more about Emperor Augustus? . . . #EmperorAugustus #Octavius #JuliusCaesar #Rome #RomanEmpire #Emperor #RomanEmperor #Nero #Caligula #Caesar #MarkAnthony #Pompey #RomeHistory #Roma #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

View this post on Instagram

The Patreon group has selected Mary, Queen of Scots for the next post! For those of you that have been following me for a long time, this is not my first time posting this queen, but I wanted to re-do my original version using a different portrait this time. This portrait was painted when Mary was between 16 and 18 years old, painted around the time of her wedding to Francis, the Dauphin of France. Honestly, she’s hard to pin down because I’ve seen so many portraits of her and they all look very different. I wouldn’t call Mary beautiful exactly, but she was tall, charming and vivacious according to descriptions. Hope you all enjoy. . . Left Image: Public Domain, Right Image base: My beautiful friend & model, Mallory (@lesfleursdumallory) . As always, if you would like to support my work you can do so by joining the Patreon (www.patreon.com/royaltynow) or in my “Tip Jar” at www.paypalme/royaltynow. Any help is much appreciated.

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

View this post on Instagram

Here we are with Henry VII, the first tudor monarch, a frequent request from you all. Henry was the last king of England to attain the throne in battle after defeating Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485. . I’m really excited about all of the shows/books/media covering the Wars of the Roses that have been coming out in the last 10 years. What’s your favorite show/book about it? I’d love to dive in even further. . Image credit left: Wikimedia Commons, image credit right: J Stone, Shutterstock . #HenryVII #HenryVIII #ElizabethofYork #AnneBoleyn #ElizabethI #ElizabethWoodville #BritishHistory #KingHenryVII #Photoshop #RoyalFamily #History #Royalty #EuropeanArt #EuropeanHistory #Drawing #GraphicDesign #HistoryMemes #Portrait #ArtRestoration #DigitalArt #ArtOnInstagram #HistoryNerd

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

View this post on Instagram

A lot of you requested Abraham Lincoln when I asked last week - this one came together so nicely. As most of you know, Abe Lincoln was the 16th president of the United States from March 1861 until his assassination in April 1865. Lincoln led the nation through the American Civil War, its bloodiest war and its greatest moral, constitutional, and political crisis. He preserved the Union, abolished slavery, strengthened the federal government, and modernized the U.S. economy. . I personally don’t see any modern doppelganger - I think he was a really unique looking person. Who do you all think he looks like? . Colorization for left image goes to Marina Amaral (@marinaarts), and Universal History Archive.

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

View this post on Instagram

I hope nobody here will get tired of my Anne Boleyn posts...she is my favorite historical figure so you may get quite a few :) Many people asked me last time I posted Anne if I really thought her features (specifically her lips) were really that delicate - and I don’t think they were. Tudor portraiture often de-emphasized these features, so I modified my finished version to reflect what I think is probably her more likely appearance. Since it’s the holiday season, one of my favorite ghost stories is the story of Anne appearing underneath the great oak tree at Hever Castle, her childhood home, every Christmas day. Do you all have a favorite historic ghost story? Hope you all have a great holiday season! 🎄🎄 . Credit for left image: Wikimedia Commons, United States Public Domain, right image base: © Glenn Francis, www.pacificprodigital.com

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

View this post on Instagram

Christina of Denmark, seen here in an original Hans Holbein portrait, lived from 1521 - 1590. Christina was considered as a possible bride for King Henry VIII of England. Christina was not fond of the English King's reputation, given that he had divorced his first wife and beheaded his second wife. Originator of one of the greatest quotes about King Henry in history, Christina famously said "If I had two heads, one should be at the King of England's disposal." What an amazing denial to a marriage proposal. . . . #TudorHistory #ChristinaofDenmark #DanishHistory #DuchessofMilan #ChristinaDuchessofMilan #KingHenryVIII #HistoryofEngland #HistoryofDenmark #beheading #AnneBoleyn #MaryI #TudorEngland #1500s #TudorMarriage #EuropeanHistory #RoyaltyNow #Photoshopping #Photoshop #PhotoManipulation #GraphicDesign

A post shared by @ royalty_now_ on

