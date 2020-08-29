Claudia Schiffer má na krku päťdesiatku, ale žiadne vrásky a postavu ako LUSK! FOTO
Svetoznáma nemecká modelka a hviezda 90. rokov Claudia Schiffer tento týždeň oslávila okrúhle výročie. Verili by ste, že už má na krku päťdesiatku?
Pre špeciálne narodeninové vydanie seriálu #InsideTheWardrobe Magazínu British Vogue, predstavila najväčšie klenoty jej šatníku.
Luxusné darčeky
Rodáčka z mesta Rheinberg, ktorá bola na konci minulého storočia ikonou ženskej krásy, sa s fanúšikmi na svoje narodeniny podelila o rôzne skvosty vychýrených módnych značiek. „Dostala som napríklad bundu Versace z deväťdesiatich rokov, moju obľúbenú Chanel kabelku, ale aj na mieru vyrobené šaty značky Balmain,“ tešila sa nádherná blondínka na instagrame.
Šaty z uzlíkov jej sekli
Práve v týchto noblesných šatách sfúkla narodeninovú tortu, ale sú špeciálne aj tým, že pôvodne existovali v iba v jednom kuse v tmavo zelenej farbe. Lenže, pri príležitostí Schifferovej jubilea, ich dal kreatívny dizajnér módneho domu vyrobiť v jedinečnej kráľovskej modrej farbe. Šaty sú netradičné tým, že sú vytvorené z drobných, ručne viazaných uzlíkov.
Čože je to päťdesiatka…
Presne tak sa spieva v legendárnej pesničke Františka Krištofa Veselého a dokonale to vystihuje výzor Nemky. Ako môžete vidieť na fotkách, modelke by ste päťdesiatku hádali len ťažko. Claudia sa však už roky rokúce udržuje v perfektnej kondícii, čoho dôkazom je dokonalá postava. Nielen to! Schifferová má tvár rovnako sviežu ako keď mala dvadsať!
