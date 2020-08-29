So 29. august 2020 Nikola  26 °C
 
Zarina Šimkovič Magazín Lifestyle

Claudia Schiffer má na krku päťdesiatku, ale žiadne vrásky a postavu ako LUSK! FOTO

Svetoznáma nemecká modelka a hviezda 90. rokov Claudia Schiffer tento týždeň oslávila okrúhle výročie. Verili by ste, že už má na krku päťdesiatku?

Ilustračný obrázok k článku Claudia Schiffer má na krku päťdesiatku, ale žiadne vrásky a postavu ako LUSK! FOTO
Zdroj: Instagram.com/britishvogue

Pre špeciálne narodeninové vydanie seriálu #InsideTheWardrobe Magazínu British Vogue, predstavila najväčšie klenoty jej šatníku.

Luxusné darčeky

Rodáčka z mesta Rheinberg, ktorá bola na konci minulého storočia ikonou ženskej krásy, sa s fanúšikmi na svoje narodeniny podelila o rôzne skvosty vychýrených módnych značiek. „Dostala som napríklad bundu Versace z deväťdesiatich rokov, moju obľúbenú Chanel kabelku, ale aj na mieru vyrobené šaty značky Balmain,“ tešila sa nádherná blondínka na instagrame.

Šaty z uzlíkov jej sekli

Práve v týchto noblesných šatách sfúkla narodeninovú tortu, ale sú špeciálne aj tým, že pôvodne existovali v iba v jednom kuse v tmavo zelenej farbe. Lenže, pri príležitostí Schifferovej jubilea, ich dal kreatívny dizajnér módneho domu vyrobiť v jedinečnej kráľovskej modrej farbe. Šaty sú netradičné tým, že sú vytvorené z drobných, ručne viazaných uzlíkov.

Čože je to päťdesiatka…

Presne tak sa spieva v legendárnej pesničke Františka Krištofa Veselého a dokonale to vystihuje výzor Nemky. Ako môžete vidieť na fotkách, modelke by ste päťdesiatku hádali len ťažko. Claudia sa však už roky rokúce udržuje v perfektnej kondícii, čoho dôkazom je dokonalá postava. Nielen to! Schifferová má tvár rovnako sviežu ako keď mala dvadsať!

View this post on Instagram

The contents of @ClaudiaSchiffer’s walk-in wardrobe are every bit as fabulous as you’d expect from an original super. In a special birthday edition of #InsideTheWardrobe, British Vogue takes a glimpse inside the closet of an industry icon. Over the course of 30 years at the top of her game, the blonde bombshell has compiled a collection to make fashion fans weep – from her ’90s @Versace bomber to her vintage @ChanelOfficial bags. Watch as the supermodel takes British Vogue through some of her very favourite looks, and shares the stories behind them. Click the link in bio to watch the full film. Featuring #ClaudiaSchiffer, creative direction by @LucieMcCullin, produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver, production manager @SylviaSuli and video assistant @Jess__Vincent, with hair by @AnnaCofone, make-up by @LizPughMakeUpArtist and fashion assistant @Molly_CulmeSeymour.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

Zdroj: Dnes24.sk
