Claudia Schiffer má na krku päťdesiatku, ale žiadne vrásky a postavu ako LUSK! FOTO

The contents of @ClaudiaSchiffer’s walk-in wardrobe are every bit as fabulous as you’d expect from an original super. In a special birthday edition of #InsideTheWardrobe, British Vogue takes a glimpse inside the closet of an industry icon. Over the course of 30 years at the top of her game, the blonde bombshell has compiled a collection to make fashion fans weep – from her ’90s @Versace bomber to her vintage @ChanelOfficial bags. Watch as the supermodel takes British Vogue through some of her very favourite looks, and shares the stories behind them. Click the link in bio to watch the full film. Featuring #ClaudiaSchiffer, creative direction by @LucieMcCullin, produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver, production manager @SylviaSuli and video assistant @Jess__Vincent, with hair by @AnnaCofone, make-up by @LizPughMakeUpArtist and fashion assistant @Molly_CulmeSeymour.