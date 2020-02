Obrovská pocta pre Zdena Cháru: V Bostone si ho uctili ako kráľa!

View this post on Instagram

In recognition of his 1,500 NHL games, @newbalance and @warriorhky surprised @zeechara33 with a special ceremony this afternoon at @warrioricearena. Chara was presented with custom Warrior gold gloves and a donation of $10,000 was made in his honor to the Italian Home for Children. @boston_mayor Marty Walsh was also on hand to discuss Big Zee's impact on our city and presented him with a street sign bearing his name.