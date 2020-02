Smrť si zaslúžil! Kto želal takýto ohavný odkaz mŕtvému Bryantovi?

View this post on Instagram

Camas High School Principal Dr. Liza Sejkora resigned Friday amid mounting criticism over comments she made on Facebook following the death of Kobe Bryant. https://loom.ly/2BJU7QM ⠀ #CamasWa #CamasSchoolDistrict #CamasHighSchool #JeffSnell #LizaSejkora #CamasPrincipal #PrincipalResigns #KobeBryant #ClarkCounty #LocalNews #ClarkCountyToday