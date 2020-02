Zubatá zase úradovala: Boxer s najrýchlejším knokautom v histórii už nie je medzi nami

View this post on Instagram

“E ua maliliu Toa” Rest In Peace Jimmy “Thunder” Peau, a Samoan boxing Icon and a pioneer of the sport in our Samoan community. Thank you for your service to our countries, both Samoa and New Zealand. You, along with many other greats, some passed and some who are still with us today, paved the way for us up and coming fighters to be seen an heard on an international scale, so for that THANK YOU. You will not be forgotten along with your world's fastest KO record 👊🏼🙏🏽 #RIP ❤️