Príliš veľká daň pre Vlhovú: Najprv vypadnutie v kombinácii, potom zranenie!

View this post on Instagram

First Downhill on Friday made my day cause I ended on 4th place which is perfect💪👍...day after also Downhill, was not so good cause i lost most of the time in the upper part of the hill and it ended up with 14th place...today in Alpine Combined I didn’t finish because of unlucky straddle🤷‍♀️...I’m disappointed of this race cause my first run was really nice, but what can i do...we keep holding on💪🤟 📸 @agencezoom . #ski4uniqa #rauchjuices #makeyourdayahappyday #audi #AudiFandiPetre #adidas #anotherbestday #bandofheroes #minerfin #kronreal #jasna #orangeslovensko #dukla #reusch #komperdell #transpetrol #ennegicompositi #enervitsport #humantecar #smejedentim #kovovlha #redoxslovakia #pierrebaguette #extremewinterequipment #uynsports #sportmanagementcompany #snowarenadruskininkai