Shiffrinová poslala otcovi do neba ďalší nádherný pozdrav: A potom ukázala srdcervúcu fotku!

The truth is, today was not harder than every other day since February 2. But it feels wrong to complain about that when there are so many people in the world who are suffering even more than this (that doesn’t feel possible, but I know that it’s true). Maybe the only reason I want to acknowledge Father’s Day at all is because so many people sent messages today that they are thinking of you. I really hope that’s true because you deserve to be thought about all day, every day , until the end of time. • • • To all the fathers out there, I hope you had a wonderful day, full of love. To everyone who was able to talk to their Dad today, or hold his hand, and tell him that you love him… Happy Father’s Day to you too. To anyone whose father is not with you today, Happy June 21—because today, above all else is just another day, and you deserve to feel some happiness every day, no matter what it’s called. And to anyone who is sending their love to my family and me—thank you. But maybe instead of sending it to us, you could send it to him… Maybe if we all send our love together, and we think about him hard enough, he’ll really feel it and then he won’t feel alone.