Chára si naplno užíva rodinu, ale myslí na prerušenú sezónu: Musíme byť vďačný za šancu!

As a family we are doing our part in preventing the spread of this virus thanks to the masks made by @miriam_studienkova. We all are looking forward to get back to playing hockey soon as it is safe. My hope is to see our great Bruins fans soon to cheer our team on at TD garden when health restrictions are lifted. I miss my teammates and more importantly the great people and fans of Boston. Most importantly I want to personally thank all the first responders and healthcare workers who are the true heroes of our community. Hope you all remain healthy and safe! #stayhome #stayhealthy #staystrong #bostonstrong #besafe #weareboston