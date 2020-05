Sagan to povedal na plné ústa: NEZNÁŠAM HO, vyhlásil Tourminátor

View this post on Instagram

The first rule about Bike Fight Club is, we don't talk about Bike Fight Club! Winning Caption by @don_walker_cycles Congrats Don! signed jersey coming your way. CAPTION CONTEST! Winning caption will be featured here in a few days and get a @borahansgrohe jersey signed by me! Here's how to win: 1. write a great caption 2. follow @osmonutrition 3. winner selected and featured on this post in 3 days(Osmo will dm the winner) . . Photo @dylanvanweelden . #feelgreatbegreat #hydrationispower #hydration #recovery