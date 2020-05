Ach, tie posledné sekundy: Toto VIDEO vás zaručene poriadne nahnevá ešte aj TERAZ

View this post on Instagram

Where were you when @drat_29 scored the game winner against @hockeyslovakia in 2019? 27 seconds to go and @deb_teams gets the win. #IIHFWorlds #throwback #lategoal #germany #slovakia #icehockey #game #winner #win #europe #score #iihfworlds #27seconds #gamewinner #getthewin #icehockey