Futbalový svet opustil legendárny Jack Charlton: Zomrel vo svojom dome, obklopený najbližšími

England World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. He had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and also had dementia. Tap the link in our bio 👆 to find out more about Jack who was one of English football's most popular characters. He was part of the England team that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966, alongside his brother Bobby. He also made a record number of appearances for Leeds and achieved unprecedented success with the Republic of Ireland. (📸 PA Wire) #jackcharlton #football #soccer #leedsunited #englandfootball #ireland #bbcnews